Man flouts home quarantine 163 times, caught through GPS tracker

A man in Karnataka has been booked for violating home quarantine 163 times in a period of 14 days.

According to police, the man arrived at his rented accommodation in Udupi district from Mumbai on June 29 and was directed by the district authorities to be in home quarantine till July 13, as per the guidelines laid down by the health department.

However, the man went out and also visited hotels in the district. His mobile GPS tracker revealed that he violated home quarantine 163 times by visiting various places, the Indian Express reported.

A violation cases was registered against him. He has been booked under Sections 269 and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 47,253 and the death toll stands at 928. Karnataka has reported a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in last one week.

