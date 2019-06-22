Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in Madhya Pradesh

crime

Ever since the incident unfolded, the man has been missing

A man was forced to rub his nose on the shoes of people who allegedly beat him after a tiff broke out between them during a marriage ceremony in Mandsaur district.

The matter came to light when the victim had gone to attend a marriage ceremony with his family on June 16 in Nagar Pipliya village in Mandsaur district.

The man entered into an argument with some persons at the function over the issue of water sprinkled at them. They allegedly thrashed the victim, who then fled to his in-law's place later in the night.

However, the accused persons found the man at the place and allegedly beaten him black and blue again.

The victim was surrounded and was made to rub his nose on the shoes of the accused persons. The entire incident was reportedly filmed by one of the accused and has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police said a search operation is underway to trace the man.

"We have received a video based on which we are identifying the culprits. An investigation is being done under the supervision of senior officials. Search is underway for the victim," Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dilip Singh Bilwal, Mandsaur told reporters.

