Man has unnatural sex with wife; forces her to frame judge for rape

The woman has accused her husband of using her to blackmail people with false rape cases and forcing her to change her religion and indulge in unnatural sex

Representational image

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing his wife to file a false molestation complaint against a court judge in Gurugram in order to extort money. The matter came to light when the woman revealed during counselling that her husband had been using her to blackmail targets with false cases of rape on Tuesday. The woman has also accused her husband of forcing her to change her religion and indulge in unnatural sex.

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused identified as Hzar Khan, originally from Tauru in Nuh, for extortion, criminal intimidation, fabrication of evidence and unnatural sex at women’s police station in Manesar. "Hzar forced me to change my religion and marry him in 2017, a year after I started working at his Unani clinic. And soon after our marriage, he started torturing me mentally and physically. Not only he used to beat me regularly but he also subjected me to unnatural sex," the 22-year-old woman stated in her complaint.

The couple also got police protection for a brief period soon after their marriage. "It was my husband who had forced me to file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, demanding police protection on the grounds of threat to life. He had also forced me to abort my second child. Last year, he was jailed for illegal possession of firearms. After coming out on bail, he forced me to file rape cases to earn quick bucks. He had first compelled me to file a false rape complaint against some men at Rewari women’s police station," she added in her complaint.

According to Times of India, last month, the woman again registered a gang rape case against some people at women’s police station in Manesar. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC in the last week of June. "After recording my statement, I was going back with my husband in a car when he asked me why it took so long to record the statement. He then accused me of sleeping with the judge. On July 1, he took me to Chandigarh to consult a lawyer to frame the judge. When I objected, he threatened to kill my daughter," she alleged.

The very next day, the woman confided in her maternal aunt who informed the police about the incident. The woman was then called to the women’s police station, for counselling, during which she opened up about her ordeal. An FIR was then registered on Wednesday, against her husband under sections 193 (intentionally giving false evidence in a judicial proceeding), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) 313 (causing miscarriage without consent), 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty), 384 (extortion), 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

