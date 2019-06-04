Man forces woman to consume liquor, have sex; drowns her in pond

crime

The accused was involved in an extra-marital affair with the woman and after she refused to have sexual intercourse again, he pushed her into the pond and fled

Representational Pic

The Kalamboli cops have managed to solve the mystery of a naked women's dead body which was found in a pond at Khidukpada village. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was allegedly thrown into a pond after she was murdered. The Kalamboli cops managed to identify the body and nab the culprit in 9 days.

On the afternoon of May 24, a passerby from Walkeshwar temple in Kalamboli noticed a body floating in the pond. When the Kalamboli cops were alerted they found out that the naked dead body is that of a 30-35-year-old woman.

The body was sent to Panvel Rural Hospital, where doctors observed that the primary cause of death was drowning.

"Though the primary reason was stated to be drowning, we were not convinced that the lady could have committed suicide. We formed a team to identify the deceased," said Satish Gaikwad, Senior Inspector of Kalamboli Police station.

"The team started investigating the matter and on May 27, we got our first clue. A person from a nearby village in Khidukpada identified the woman and told us that she lived in a nearby building on rent," Gaikwad added.

Cops carried out a search operation in the victim's flat and found an Aadhar card and voting card with the name Suvarna Kadam (35). The address on the aadhar card was mentioned as Chindran village in Raigad district. A team was dispatched to Chindran village, where her mother and relatives were found. They were taken to identify the body which they confirmed in the positive.

During investigation, it was found that, on the night of May 23 at around 10.50 pm, Suvarna's mother had given her a call. Prior to that, the victim had informed her mother that she was at her home and about to sleep.

"Suvarna, a divorcee, was living alone on rent. She was working as domestic help in a couple of homes in Khidukpada. We couldn't understand that if she wanted to end her life, why would she travel 3 km away and jump in a pond. But, her mother told us that Suvarna knew how to swim. This is when we figured that there is something more to the case," said an officer.

During investigation, it was also revealed that a man identified as Ram Bhoir (38), also went missing from his home in Khidukpada, the day Suvarna's body was found. "ON the basis of our analysis, Ram and Survarna were in touch with each other for 3 months. After our team of informants told us that Ram finally came home, we arrested him on May 31," he added.



The accused Ram Bhoir

Ram then confessed to murdering Suvarna, telling the cops that the two met at a wedding 3 months ago. Ram, who had a wife and 2 children, was involved in an illicit relationship with the victim. On the night of May 23, he rang up Suvarna to meet on the pretext of having drinks and took her to a pond near Walkeshwar Temple in Kalamboli. Ram and Suvarna had a few drinks and ended up having sexual intercourse. After a while, Ram again demanded sex from her to which she refused. Angered by the refusal, Ram forced Suvarna to consume more liquor drink more. He then began to beat her up and then pushed her in the pond.

"He waited till she drowned and then ran away from the spot. However, later on he remembered that her clothes were left back there. Once again, he arrived at the spot at 2.30 am and threw her clothes in the pond," said another cop.

Since Suvarna was under the influence of alcohol, she couldn't swim and drowned in the pond.

"Hadn't we pursued this, the case would have been termed as Accidental Death, as there were no assault marks on the body of retaliation and the primary opinion of the doctor was death due to drowning," said Senior Inspector Gaikwad. "The accused has been arrested under IPC section 201 (destruction of evidence) and 302 (murder) sent in police custody till 11th June.

