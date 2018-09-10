Man found dead a fortnight after he was reported missing

crime

A young man who had gone missing from Baramulla district of north Kashmir a fortnight ago has been found dead and two persons have been arrested in connection with his death, a police official said Sunday. On August 26, Abdul Majeed Teeli, a resident of Rishipora Khaipora Bala, approached police stating that his son Mehraj-ud-din Teeli, 25, has been missing for two days, the official said.

He said police had detained a few people and questioned about Teeli, but he could not be found. After prolonged questioning, two suspects - both residents of Rishipora Khaipora Bala, confessed they have killed Teli the day he had gone missing, the spokesman said.

He said the two also confessed that they buried his body at some distance from their village. Both the accused are cousins and the motive behind the killing has been found to be the alleged relationship of Teeli with the sister of one the accused, the official said. He said then the decomposed body of Teeli was dug out. Further investigation into the matter is under way.

