Man found dead in Ghantasala canal

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 08:35 IST | AP

The deceased, identified as Akkhar Akhim, was a welder in Challapalli mandal in Krishna district, said Ghantasala Sub-Inspector Shanmukha Sai

Machilipatnam: A 26-year-old man was found dead in a canal in Krishna district's Ghantasala mandal on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Akkhar Akhim, was a welder in Challapalli mandal in Krishna district, said Ghantasala Sub-Inspector Shanmukha Sai.

Locals found his body wrapped in a sari in the canal, he said. The police found a suspected suicide note, where Akhim is believed to blame the family of his lover for the extreme step.

The girl, who belongs to the same mandal, was set to be engaged on Saturday, police said. The body was sent to Avanigadda Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on, police said.

