Man found dead in night shelter in Aligarh

Aligarh: A man was found dead, at a night shelter being run by the Municipal Corporation, in Aligarh on Tuesday. Identified as Jagdish, the man had spent the night in the Rain Basera set-up by Municipal Corporation and was found dead in the morning.

Upon information of the death, police and members of the municipal corporation reached the night shelter. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, Chand Mohammad, another homeless who sought refuge in the same shelter home claimed that the deceased used to consume alcohol and also sold blood to the hospitals.

On being asked about the death of the homeless man, Aligarh Municipal Corporation's PRO Sabhapati Yadav stated that a postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.

"The cause of death is not clear. Anything substantial about it can only be said after the post-mortem is done," Yadav stated.

