Man found dead inside goverment primary school

national

The body was found inside the school in Chuhadpur village, under Eco Tech 1 police station limits

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Noida:

The body of an unidentified man, thought to be mentally challenged, was recovered on Monday morning inside a government primary school at a village in Greater Noida, the police informed. According to news agency, PTI, the body was found inside the school under Eco Tech 1 police station limits in Chuhadpur village. "Locals said they had been noticing the man for some time now. He was mentally challenged and some villagers would feed him at times," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read: 22-year-old man kills cousin in sugarcane farm after she refuses to continue 'affair'

"The man was seen in the village on Sunday night also. He went inside the school and slept in the verandah, where he was found dead this morning," the official said. The news agency also stated that there was no injury mark on the body, the spokesperson stated, adding the body has been sent for post mortem and efforts were on to ascertain his identity.

Also Read: Virar Crime: Angry husband murders wife for constantly taunting him

In another incident, a body of an unidentified woman was found along the railway track in a village near Greater Noida, police said. The severed limbs of the dead woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was recovered by locals of Deri Skaner village under Badalpur police station area, they informed. According to news agency, PTI, Prima facie, she appears to have died after being hit by a train, an official from Badalpur police station said.

"When informed about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to ascertain her identity. Preliminary inquiry with the locals who had gathered at the spot yielded no result," he said. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are being made to ascertain her identity for further proceedings, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.