Man found dead under Moolchand Flyover in New Delhi

national

The deceased identified as Dhani Ram, aged between 25 and 30 years was a resident of Defence Colony

Representational picture

A man was found dead with his throat slit under Moolchand Flyover in southeast Delhi on Tuesday, the police said. The deceased identified as Dhani Ram, aged between 25 and 30 years was a resident of Defence Colony, they said.

Police said they received a call about the incident at around 1 pm at Lajpat Nagar Police Station. During investigation, the police learnt the deceased was probably a rickshaw puller and had a fight with his colleagues, said a senior officer.

Police suspect that during the scuffle, the accused might have slit his throat with a sharp weapon such as a bottle or a blade. The crime scene was inspected and photographs were taken, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever