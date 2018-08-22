Man found dead with his throat slit under Moolchand Flyover in southeast Delhi

crime

Representational Image

A man was found dead with his throat slit under Moolchand Flyover in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased identified as Dhani Ram, aged between 25 and 30 years was a resident of Defence Colony, they said.

Police said they received a call about the incident at around 1 pm at Lajpat Nagar Police Station. During an investigation, the police learnt the deceased was probably a rickshaw puller and had a fight with his colleagues, said a senior officer.

Police suspect that during the scuffle, the accused might have slit his throat with a sharp weapon such as a bottle or a blade. The crime scene was inspected and photographs were taken, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

