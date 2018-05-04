Man found with wrists slit near Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence

The man was immediately rushed to Delhi's RML Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, police said





A man was spotted with his wrists slit near union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's office in central Delhi on Friday, police said. Raj Kumar (43) was spotted by a police personnel who was patrolling the area at that time on his motorcycle.

The man was immediately rushed to Delhi's RML Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, police said. His condition is currently stable the police added. They said that Kumar is a resident of Mukherjee Nagar and appeared to be mentally disturbed. He has allegedly slit his wrists.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates