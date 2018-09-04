Man from Rajasthan held with gold worth over Rs 1 crore in Kerala

crime

A man from Rajasthan has been arrested on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border for allegedly carrying 3.75 kg of gold worth over Rs 1 crore without valid documents, Customs authorities said Monday.

Lalithkumar was taken into custody by the Kerala Excise officials yesterday and the gold, believed to be of foreign origin, was handed over to the Customs preventive unit in Palakkad, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

He was on the way to Palakkad from Coimbatore when he was apprehended at Walayar check post, he added. Later, the man was produced before a court here and remanded to judicial custody till September 17.

