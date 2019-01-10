Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Thane

crime

The accused used to come to have lunch at an eatery run by the 14-year-old victim's mother at her house in Mumbra area, the prosecution told the court. From June to December 2014, the girl managed the eatery as her mother was sick at that time.

Representational image

Thane: A Maharashtra court has been granted 10-years rigorous imprisonment to a 26-year-old man for raping a minor girl here. Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Judge P P Jadhav also imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on the accused, Mohammad Mansur Aalam Ansari, in his order issued Monday. He pronounced the accused guilty under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

On February 10, 2015, the girl complained of stomach ache and when she was taken to a civic-run hospital, the doctors found that she was seven months' pregnant. The girl later informed her parents that the accused, during his visit to have food, used to come in the house. During that time, he raped her repeatedly and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about it to anyone, she alleged. The girl later delivered a child.

The judge observed that the victim, during her deposition in court, said the accused forcibly had sexual intercourse with her while promising to marry her. Though there was no DNA report on record, the prosecution clearly established that the accused had sexual intercourse with the girl whereby she became pregnant and delivered a child, he observed. It is pertinent to note here that the accused used to visit the girl's house to have meals at their eatery.

The victim's parents had faith in him, but he took disadvantage of that and committed the offence on a minor girl, he said. "Considering these facts, the accused deserves to be punished with a proper sentence and fine," the judge said.

