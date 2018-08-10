Search

Man gets 20 years in jail for raping mentally challenged woman

Aug 10, 2018, 16:18 IST | PTI

A criminal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against Hrangthanthuama after relatives of the victim had filed a complaint with the police

Man gets 20 years in jail for raping mentally challenged woman
Representational image

A POCSO court in Mizoram's Champai district has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for raping a mentally challenged woman. POCSO court special judge R Vanlalvena also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on Hrangthanthuama, 30, yesterday.

He had committed the crime against the woman, 25, in September last year. A criminal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against Hrangthanthuama after relatives of the victim had filed a complaint with the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

Crime Newsmizoram

Worst Crime! Watchman rapes 53-year-old mentally challenged woman in Bandra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK