Man gets 20 years in jail for raping mentally challenged woman

crime

A criminal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against Hrangthanthuama after relatives of the victim had filed a complaint with the police

Representational image

A POCSO court in Mizoram's Champai district has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for raping a mentally challenged woman. POCSO court special judge R Vanlalvena also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on Hrangthanthuama, 30, yesterday.

He had committed the crime against the woman, 25, in September last year. A criminal case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against Hrangthanthuama after relatives of the victim had filed a complaint with the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever