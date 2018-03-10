Man gets 20-years rigorous imprisonment for raping woman

According to the prosecution, the accused, raped the woman while she was returning from a cultural function on April 19, 2013



Representational Picture

A court here has sentenced a man to 20-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in 2013. Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court judge Pragyan Panigrahi convicted 38-year-old Babuni Bhol for the crime yesterday. According to the prosecution, Bhol, a resident of Shyamsundarpur village under Sadar police station, raped the woman while she was returning from a cultural function on April 19, 2013.

