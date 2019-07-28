Man gets 27 years prison term for raping minor in Madurai

crime

Muthaiah, the man, was convicted for raping the girl by the Mahila court

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A man awarded 27-years of life imprisonment by a local court for raping a minor girl in Nedumkulam area near Silaiman in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 12,000 on the rape convict.

The man raped the girl who was playing outside his house in Nedumkulam area of the district on February 22 last year.

He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested by the police on April 23. Muthaiah has been lodged in the Madurai Central jail.

In another incident, the Saki Naka Police have booked three friends in connection with a gangrape of a 19-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused Deepak Kubekar (24) had contacted the survivor for a meeting of sorts and then allegedly raped her along with two of his friends, Sanket Palkar (25) and Nitin Patekar (24).

According to the police, Kubekar contacted the victim from an unknown number on June 26 and asked her to meet him for a few minutes. After she refused to meet him, he further insisted on meeting citing some important work. The survivor met the accused next day at Sangharsh Nagar at around 10:30 am. When she landed at the spot, she also saw two more men along with Kubekar.

