Man gets charged Rs 450 by airline for a sandwich. Here's what he got!

The man was offered a soggy sandwich with just a lettuce leaf in it; he took to Twitter to vent his anger

Nick Mosley, Brighton-based marketing and events writer, was left in dismay when he ordered himself a deli sandwich trio during his Jetstar Airways flight while travelling from Bali to Australia. But what he received, left him shocked! He was left feeling unimpressed with the contents of the sandwich that cost him 50 pounds.

After paying almost that amount for his snack, Nick was shocked to discover that it was nothing worth what he paid for. According to The Sun, Nick said: "I had a bit of a craving for a sandwich. Having eaten many sandwiches in my life, it wouldn't have crossed my mind to peel back the bread to check the filling. However, after the first mouthful of somewhat soggy bread and margarine, peel back I did. I paid for it so there is really is no excuse for serving inadequate products. It was a shocker - it made a petrol station sandwich look like a gastronomic feast."

He tweeted: "I must say @JetstarAirways have a cheek charging AUS$9 for sandwiches... without any fillings. Great for their bottom line but not so good for filling the tums of customers."

I must say @JetstarAirways have a cheek charging AUS$9 for sandwiches... without any fillings... Great for their bottom line but not so good for filling the tums of customers pic.twitter.com/dok9GicE9E — Nick Mosley (@BrightonNick) January 7, 2019



Jetstar Airways replied to his tweet saying that they would look into the matter. A spokesperson for the company later offered Nick a full refund and added: "We apologise for the unusual lack of filling in Mr Mosley's sandwich, and appreciate it did not meet expectations. "It is unusual. We've passed the feedback onto our caterer."

