Man gets life term for killing former village head

crime

Three persons -- Herminder, Shishpal and Bhupender -- were named as accused in the case. Shishpal and Bhupender died during the trial period

Representational picture

A court here has awarded life sentence to a man for killing a former village head in a 12-year-old case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,00,000 on the convict directing him to pay 90 per cent of the amount to the family of the deceased.

In the judgment announced Thursday, district sessions judge S K Pachori found Bablu alias Herminder guilty under section 302 Indian Penal Code (murder) and sentenced him to life imprisonment, government counsel Rajive Kumar Sharma said.

Former gram pradhan Kirshanpal was shot dead at Adampur village under Bhorakala police station here on September 9, 2006 over panchayat elections enmity. Three persons -- Herminder, Shishpal and Bhupender -- were named as accused in the case. Shishpal and Bhupender died during the trial period.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever