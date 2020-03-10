Man, girlfriend kill mother in robbery bid, arrested

Agra: A man and his girlfriend were arrested for killing his mother in a robbery bid while he tried to flee with jewellery and cash in Agra. According to the police, the man’s mother did not approve of his relationship with his girlfriend, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened on Friday night when the man, identified as Shivam Sharma and his girlfriend Rani were about to flee from his house with cash and jewellery with they were intercepted by his mother Laxmi Devi. As Devi had threatened to call the police, the couple smothered her with a pillow, killing her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shivam and Rani wanted to get married and Devi was not happy with their relationship. The couple has been charged for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

