Man given capital punishment for killing disabled younger brother in Jaipur

Jaipur: A 42-year-old man has been awarded death sentence by a local court for killing his disabled younger brother. The court of additional district and session judge, Jaipur metropolitan no. 14 on Monday, awarded death penalty to the accused identified as Ram Prasad Sahu.

The accused who had earlier served a jail term for another case was held guilty under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for brutally killing his younger brother, Moti, in front of a huge mob on February 23, 2017. "The judge observed that there is no chance of improvement in his conduct and he is a threat to the society," said the public prosecutor Alok Sharma.

The incident took place in Bhatta Basti area of the city. The public prosecutor Alok Sharma stated that the man had placed his foot over the body and smoked a bidi next to it. Sahu has served 14-years imprisonment in another case earlier. Besides, six other cases are also pending against him.

In another incident, a 22-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly being thrashed by her maternal uncle and his wife. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Vijayant Khand locality under Vibhuti Khand police area in Lucknow. According to reports, the deceased identified as Aarti, who is seven months pregnant was a resident of Bahraich and lived with her husband Shubham in a shanty in Vijayant Khand.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the woman's husband Shubham had registered a complaint against the uncle Hukum Singh and his wife Meenu. In his complaint, he had alleged that the duo was against his small business of eggs cart which is stationed at the Vijay Khand over-bridge. He wanted Shubham to shift his cart so that he could station his cart there instead. The duo barged into their shanty when Aarti was alone. They confronted her regarding her husband's egg cart at the Vijay Khand over the bridge and soon altercation broke out. Hukum Singh in a fit of rage began thrashing her brutally.

