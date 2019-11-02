Man gives mentally challenged son overdose of sleeping pills, kills him

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Chennai: An 82-year-old Alwarpet resident was booked for killing his mentally challenged son by giving him an overdose of sleeping pills and staying with the body for four days, police said.

They said the man also tried to kill himself, but survived, according to a Times of India report. The incident came to light on Friday after neighbours complained of a foul smell from a flat in Triveni

Apartments and informed the police. When the police opened the door, they found the man lying next to a decomposed body.

Police said Viswanathan is a retired stenographer from a central government office and was taking care of his 44-year-old son Venkatraman alone, as his wife had died 15 years ago. The report quoted the police saying, "He decided to kill his ailing son fearing that no one would take care of him after his death."

Police said, on Monday, Viswanathan added a heavy dose of sleeping pills to his son's food and he, too, took a few tablets. However, he fell unconscious and survived, while his son died. He then lied down on the same bed, where his son's body was found.

The neighbours, too, did not find anything unusual as the father and son mostly remained indoors. They told police that after a foul smell was emanating from the apartment and nobody answered, they informed the police.

Police have booked Viswanathan who is undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit. He has been suffering from age-related issues and his son Venkatraman, who was physically challenged was also dependent on him.

"He was not able to see his son suffering during the days he fell sick. They lived on pension and he thought there would be none to attend to his son once he was gone," an investigating officer said. Police said they have informed Viswanathan's brother and are awaiting his arrival.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates