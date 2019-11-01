Man gives triple talaq to wife over 'misaligned teeth', booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday registered a case against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife as she has misaligned teeth.

Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her husband abused her for months.

"One day, he uttered 'talaq' thrice and left. When I called him, he said there was no relation between us. I want justice," ANI quoted the woman as saying.

Hyderabad: A woman, Rukhsana Begum, given triple talaq by husband Mustafa, allegedly for having misaligned teeth; says, "He abused me for months. One day, he uttered 'talaq' thrice & left. When I called him, he said there was no relation between us. I want justice". #Telangana pic.twitter.com/dpizPXO8hM — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

According to the police, on October 31, a case was registered against Mustafa under section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Dowry Act and Triple Talaq Act.

Circle Inspector Kushaiguda, K Chandra Shekar told ANI, "We have received a complaint from Begum accusing her husband of pronouncing triple talaq as she has crooked teeth and for harassing her for extra dowry."

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates