Man gives wife triple talaq for asking for Rs 30 to buy medicines

national

In her complaint, the woman also said that her husband took away their children and pushed her out of the house

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a man gave his wife talaq after she asked her husband for Rs 30 in order to buy medicines. The incident took place two days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Hapur district DSP said that the woman's complaint has already been registered. The woman, who has been married for over three years also said that her husband took away their children and pushed her out of the house.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had asked for Rs 30 to buy medicines when her husband started shouting at her. Post which, he pronounced 'talaq' thrice while his family members pushed her out of the house.

This isn't the first incident of triple talaq that has come in the limelight after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill 2019, which criminalizes instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband was passed by the Parliament and had come into force from August 1.

Also Read: Woman given triple talaq after being thrashed by in-laws

Hundreds of women have filed complaints with the police alleging that they were divorced using the Islamic law that allows a husband to annul a marriage by uttering the word 'talaq' - three times, even after Parliament passed the bill earlier this month.

In a similar incident, a newly married woman accused her husband, who is presently staying in Saudi Arabia, of giving her triple talaq over the phone as she did not fulfill the dowry demands. In her complaint, the woman alleged that her in-laws My in-laws used to demand a two-wheeler and Rs 1 lakh in cash as dowry from her.

In another incident, a woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh after her husband allegedly thrashed her and pronounced triple talaq thrice over demands of dowry.

Also Read: 60-yr-old man booked for triple talaq in Rajasthan

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates