Man goes on hunger strike outside girlfriend's house to win her back

national

This man from West Bengal went on hunger strike when his girlfriend blocked him from social media sites and convinced her to marry him

Representational image

Hunger strikes have become a popular way to voice your opinion and express your thoughts regarding an important issue. People have opted this tactic to ensure that their message reaches the larger audience. But in this shocking incident, hunger strike was used as a weapon to win the battle of love by this couple in West Bengal.

Ananta Burman was in a relationship with a girl named Lipika for the last eight years but suddenly, the girl stopped communicating with Ananta and blocked him from WhatsApp and other social media sites. To get back his love, this man did some digging and found out that his lover’s family was looking to get her married elsewhere. When the prospective groom was about to visit Lipika’s home, Ananta started a hunger strike outside his lover's house.

According to India times, Ananta even carried a placard with him that read ‘Give back my eight years’. While some people came out in support of Ananta, the family of the guy also arrived with the police at the spot. But even the police couldn’t stop Ananta from breaking his hunger strike or moving him from his spot. As the hours passed by, Ananta's health worsened and he had to be rushed to the hospital. Looking at the guy's effort, Lipika finally agreed to get married to Ananta and after intervention from the locals, her family also agreed for the marriage proposal. Ananta and Lipika got married almost immediately at a local temple with proper rituals.

Also Read: Gurugram woman does a 'Dharmendra' from 'Sholay'; threatens to jump off roof

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates