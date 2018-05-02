Man hacked to death in UP, family gets news through viral video

Ajab Singh, who had gone to Delhi to earn livelihood 8 months ago was allegedly hacked to death and the family got to know about Singh's demise after a video of the victim being brutally killed went viral on Whatsapp

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking turn of events a family in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal found out that a member of their kin who had gone to Delhi to earn livelihood was no more.

Ajab Singh, who had gone to Delhi to earn livelihood 8 months ago was allegedly hacked to death and the family got to know about Singh's demise after a video of the victim being brutally killed went viral on Whatsapp.

Singh's family recognised him in a video circulated on WhatsApp which allegedly showed him being hacked to death by five men.

An FIR has been registered by the police.

A team of police has been sent to Delhi for further investigation.

