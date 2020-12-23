Man hacks lover with machete on street in Karnataka, video goes viral; arrested

In a shocking incident, a man attacked his lover with a machete in broad daylight in Karnataka's Hubballi.

The incident occurred in the middle of the road in Hubbali's Deshpande Nagar, states a report in India Today.

The accused was arrested soon after the attack but a video of the incident has gone viral.

Police have identified the accused as Ismail K Kukura, who drives an auto and hails from Rampura village.

The victim, who is now being treated for her injuries, has been identified as Asha D Agasara. She works in a jewellery shop near the Darga.

In the video, the woman can be seen lying in the middle of the road as the accused hits her repeatedly with a machete.

He hits her on her head and neck and her screams can be heard in the video.

However, even as the assault continues in broad daylight no one comes forward to help the woman.

She finally collapses from her injuries and minutes later an acquaintance arrives on the spot and stops the man.

The local police have registered a case in the matter and are investigating.

