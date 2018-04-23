Man hammers wife to death in front of children in Delhi

During the investigation, the kids revealed that their parents used to fight every day and that their father used to thrash their mother frequently

In a shocking incident, a man on Monday morning killed his wife with a hammer during a fight in front of their children. The incident happened in New Delhi's Mangolpuri locality.

During the investigation, the kids revealed that their parents used to fight every day and that their father used to thrash their mother frequently.

The children with the help of the neighbours took their mother to the hospital where she was declared dead. The accused is absconding and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

