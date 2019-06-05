Man has sex with differently abled girl after 'marriage'; arrested in Jogeshwari
The accused worked in the same printing press company that the victim worked in; he told her he would marry her as he wants to settle down with her
A 42-year-old-Jogeshwari resident was arrested by the Jogeshwari police for allegedly marrying a differently abled victim on the pretext of taking sexual advantage of her.
According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Rajesh Patel. An officer said, "The victim’s father, who is 56-years-old, came to the police station and approached us to lodge an FIR against Patel as he took advantage of his daughter's situation."
Patel and the victim, whom he knew for six months, met outside the Printing press office where she was working.
Also Read: DLF Builders among 10 booked in molestation, animal cruelty case
"Patel was also working with the company but had left the job two years ago. Patel proposed to her and promised to marry her and keep her happy. On May 26, during her weekly off, she told her parents that she is going to the office in order to finish some work. She met Patel and they rode off on his bike to Vajreshwari temple in Thane where the two got married. He then took her to a lodge where he took sexual advantage of her. He then told her not to disclose this to anyone at her home."
Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Civic hospital doctor molests intern in Vashi; arrested
The police added, "When the victim reached home, her father asked her about her whereabouts. The victim then narrated the entire incident to her mother after which they approached the police and lodged an FIR against the accused.
An officer said that, "The accused to playing around with her emotionally to gain her confidence, however, we are currently investigating the matter."
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel