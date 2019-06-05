Man has sex with differently abled girl after 'marriage'; arrested in Jogeshwari

crime

The accused worked in the same printing press company that the victim worked in; he told her he would marry her as he wants to settle down with her

A 42-year-old-Jogeshwari resident was arrested by the Jogeshwari police for allegedly marrying a differently abled victim on the pretext of taking sexual advantage of her.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Rajesh Patel. An officer said, "The victim’s father, who is 56-years-old, came to the police station and approached us to lodge an FIR against Patel as he took advantage of his daughter's situation."

Patel and the victim, whom he knew for six months, met outside the Printing press office where she was working.

"Patel was also working with the company but had left the job two years ago. Patel proposed to her and promised to marry her and keep her happy. On May 26, during her weekly off, she told her parents that she is going to the office in order to finish some work. She met Patel and they rode off on his bike to Vajreshwari temple in Thane where the two got married. He then took her to a lodge where he took sexual advantage of her. He then told her not to disclose this to anyone at her home."

The police added, "When the victim reached home, her father asked her about her whereabouts. The victim then narrated the entire incident to her mother after which they approached the police and lodged an FIR against the accused.

An officer said that, "The accused to playing around with her emotionally to gain her confidence, however, we are currently investigating the matter."

