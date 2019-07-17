Man held at India-Nepal border with heroin worth Rs 1.95 crore

crime

The accused was arrested after 195-gram heroin was found from him by a team of the Sashastra Seema Bal on Tuesday

Representational image

Maharajganj: A man has been arrested at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district with heroin worth Rs 1.95 crore, a senior official stated on Wednesday. The accused identified as Shailesh Yadav was arrested after 195-gram heroin was recovered from him by a team of the Sashastra Seema Bal on Tuesday, SSB Inspector attached to the Sonauli check-post Ravi Kumar said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, a policeman has been arrested after 750 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. The policeman, identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, who works in the Armed Police, was arrested at a motor vehicle checkpoint in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, a police spokesman said. The spokesman said officers at the checkpoint seized the heroin concealed in a polythene bag from Peer's possession. A car has also been seized. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter, he added.

With inputs from PTI

