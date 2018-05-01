Man held at Mumbai airport with gold bars worth Rs 32 lakh concealed in footwear

The passenger, travelling to Mangalore from Mumbai, was intercepted early on Tuesday morning by a CISF official after he found something suspicious in his footwear during the mandatory frisking at the terminal area

CISF has seized seven gold bars, worth Rs 32 lakh from a passenger at the Mumbai airport, a senior official said. The passenger had concealed the gold bars in his footwear, the official added.

Moosa M, travelling to Mangalore from Mumbai, was intercepted early on Tuesday morning by a CISF official after he found something suspicious in his footwear during the mandatory frisking at the terminal area, the official said. "Seven gold bars, weighing 1.06 kg, were recovered from the footwear. The man has been handed over to Customs authorities," he said.

The gold is worth Rs 32 lakh, the official said.

