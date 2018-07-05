Man held for bid to rape minor girl in Madhya Pradesh

The accused, identified as Goralal Ahirwar, was picked up yesterday, said Inspector Kuldeep Singh Jadaun

Chhatarpur (MP): A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a six-year-old girl after luring her to his house in Bhelsi village under some pretext on July 2, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Goralal Ahirwar, was picked up yesterday, said Inspector Kuldeep Singh Jadaun. The incident occurred when the girl was playing in her locality on Monday evening, the officer said, adding that Ahirwar lured her to his house and tried to force himself on her.

However, Ahirwar couldn't succeed in his attempt as the girl raised an alarm, following which people gathered outside his house, the inspector said, adding that the accused then released the girl. He has been booked under sections 354 (assault or

criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and the Protection

of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

