Man held for 'blackmailing' over 100 women on social media

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old Noida resident on charges of blackmailing and extorting money from over 100 women by morphing their pictures and threatening to post the same on the social media, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Sumit Jha used to download and morph the profile pictures of women from their social media accounts, create fake profiles on the same platform, and send threatening messages to the women that their nude pictures would be posted online in case they did not pay money.

According to police, the matter came to light when a woman bank Manager complained about online harassment and extortion threats to upload her nude picture on her Instagram account.

The accused also demanded money from the complainant as well as her contact persons on the social media.

"The accused was using VOIP calls through WhatsApp and other apps to avoid detection. However, on the basis of service provider's report and secret information, we arrested the accused on Tuesday," Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi, said.

The accused was previously also arrested by Chhattisgarh and Noida police in 2018.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever