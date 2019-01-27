Man held for duping investors via fake companies

crime

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man has been arrested from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area for allegedly cheating unsuspecting investors by promising them high returns on fixed deposits, police said Saturday.

Pran Gobinda Gomasta, the accused, is a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines here, they added. In December, 2018 several cases were filed where complainants alleged they were duped by Gomasta, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar.

After investigation, police found Gomasta's address and apprehended him on Thursday. He was found proclaimed offender in 14 cases, Kumar said. During interrogation, Gomasta said he had worked as the driver of Ravinder Rastogi, director of Aseem Global Limited, from 2009 to 2016. According to Gomasta's statement, Rastogi offered him the post of director in one of his "fake companies".

Soon Gomasta got the authority to sign cheques and documents as director and he had even signed cheques worth more than Rs 10 crore, he said. "Gomasta used to seek fixed deposit investments from the public by promising them high yield in the form of interest. He initially paid high returns to some of the investors then suddenly broke all contact and disappeared, grabbing huge amounts. Efforts are on to nab his other associates," Kumar added.

