Man held for duping people on pretext of providing loan in New Delhi

crime

The complainant, Jagdeep Singh, told police that he received a call from Suraj Kumar in 2016 who offered him a loan of Rs 50 Lakhs against a new insurance policy

Representational picture

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them loans against insurance policies, police said on Monday. The key accused has been identified as Anoop Kumar Kushwaha, a resident of Uttam Nagar. The complainant, Jagdeep Singh, told police that he received a call from Suraj Kumar in 2016 who offered him a loan of Rs 50 Lakhs against a new insurance policy.

Singh purchased the policy for an amount of Rs 50 lakh and paid a premium of Rs 1.36 lakh per year, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj. However, when Singh requested Suraj for loan, he asked him to purchase one more insurance policy, saying his loan amount was very high. The complainant purchased another insurance policy in the name of his brother Naveen Kumar, she added. After purchasing two insurance policies, Saini requested Suraj for sanctioning his loan.

Suraj asked Saini to consult his senior executive, who again asked him to deposit money in various other accounts. Saini alleged that the accused persons duped him of Rs 20 lakhs online/offline, Bhardwaj said. During investigation, it was revealed that all the bank accounts and SIM cards used by the accused persons were procured on fake IDs. Later, it was also revealed that the accused persons were operating from Uttam Nagar and they were using stolen data of various nationalised insurance companies. On October 26, Anoop Kumar Kushwaha, the key accused, was arrested, the DCP said.

According to police, Kushwaha disclosed during interrogation that he and his brother were the main conspirators. His brother was running a fake insurance and loan nexus with the help of the other co-accused persons. Kushwaha used to introduce himself as an officer of a reputed insurance company and lure the clients on the pretext of providing them loans against insurance policies. Police have recovered a laptop, five mobile phones, three debit and credit cards, eight SIM cards from his possession, the DCP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever