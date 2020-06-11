Man held for impersonating as Army jawan in Pune

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Pune Rural Police have arrested a man and seized fake Army ID card and badges from his possession on Wednesday.

According to the police the accused has been identified as Prashant Kale (28), allegedly claimed himself to be an Army personnel of 14 Sikh Regiment. A case has been registered against him.

"Prashant Kale, a 28-year-old man who claimed himself to be an Army personnel of 14 Sikh Regiment was arrested. Fake army ID card, appointment letter, army badges and many other things related to the Indian Army have been recovered from his house. A case has been registered in this matter," Pune Rural Police said.

