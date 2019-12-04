Man held for posting vulgar comments against Hyderabad rape victim

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly making vulgar comments on the social media about the woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered last Thursday. On November 30, the cybercrime police registered a suo moto case after some unknown people uploaded photos of the victim of sexual violence and made vulgar and objectionable comments about her, a senior police official said.

The posts were very derogatory, obscene and vulgar, they said. A case was registered and during the investigation, the police identified the accused from Nizamabad and arrested him. The police also said the victim’s real name should not be used in media and social media and requested them to refer to her as ‘#Justice for Disha’ to protect anonymity, confidentiality and the rights of the victim’s family.

The gruesome act has led to nation-wide public outrage with protests continuing on the incident across the state. The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning a day after she went missing. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and killing the woman and later burning her body.

