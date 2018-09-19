Man held for raping 7-year-old niece in Noida

crime

The seven-year-old girl, who lives with her family in Delhi, had come to stay with her uncle and aunt in Noida Sector 15

Representational picture

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping his minor niece after intoxicating her with sedatives mixed in cold drink at his house in Noida, police said.

The seven-year-old girl, who lives with her family in Delhi, had come to stay with her uncle and aunt in Noida Sector 15, police said. On Tuesday, when the girl's father reached the uncle's house, he found her unconscious.

Later, she told her father that the uncle used to give her the cold drink everyday for the last few days after which she would lose consciousness, a police official said. Alarmed by his daughter's ordeal, the father approached the Sector 20 police station.

"An FIR was lodged on a complaint by the girl's father around 6.45 pm. The father alleged that the uncle of the child had raped her after giving her sedatives at their home," the official said. The accused was arrested within hours, the official said.

He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and related offences. He has also been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. He said that the police were further quizzing the uncle, while the girl was sent for medical examination.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever