Man held for raping domestic help in Borivali

The accused was arrested from his residence at Charkop in Kandivli, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a domestic help in suburban Borivli and black-mailing her with photos of the crime, police said. The accused, who was known to the victim, had called her to the suburb under the pretext of giving her a job on February 2, a police official said.

He then took her to a hotel near Gorai beach where he allegedly spiked her drink before raping her, he said. The accused also took her pictures and threatened to release them on social media, if she disclosed the incident. The accused again demanded sexual favours from the victim, he said. Fed up with his black-mailing, the victim approached MHB Colony police station and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 376 (Punishment for rape). The accused was arrested from his residence at Charkop in Kandivli, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

