Man held for raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

A case has been registered against Nishad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act following a complaint by the victim's father, he said

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday. Ramcharan Nishad committed the crime when the 16-year-old girl had gone with him to graze goats in the Baberu area here, Circle officer, Baberu, Rajiv Pratap Singh said.

A case has been registered against Nishad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act following a complaint by the victim's father, he said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.

