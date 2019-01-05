Man held for raping teenage girl in south Goa

crime

The victim was staying with her maternal aunt in Canacona village since her parents got separated a few months ago, when she came into contact with the accused, identified as Samir Velip

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday from south Goa after a 15-year-old girl accused him of repeated rape over the last six months at the residence of her relative, police said Saturday.

The victim was staying with her maternal aunt in Canacona village since her parents got separated a few months ago, when she came into contact with the accused, identified as Samir Velip, they said.

According to police, Velip allegedly used to rape the girl at the house of her maternal aunt. A police officer said the woman knew about the crime but never reported to police. He said the girl left her aunt's house on the night of January 3 without informing her and started staying with her woman friend.

After her aunt lodged a missing person report, police traced the girl and recorded her statement. "During recording of her statement, the girl disclosed to police that she was raped on several occasions by the accused in the last six months," said Canacona police inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai.

Velip has been booked under stringent provisions of the Goa Children's Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He said the girl's aunt was also booked under POCSO for abetting the crime. "She is yet to be arrested," said Prabhudesai.

