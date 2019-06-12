Man held for throwing two Shih-Tzu puppies from balcony

crime

The accused threw two puppies, a female and a male Shih-Tzu from his balcony killing them

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Umeed for animals

Gurgaon police arrested an Iraqi national for allegedly killing two puppies after throwing them off from his eighth-floor apartment located in upscale Emerald Estate, stated a police official on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday when the founder of Umeed for Animal Foundation (NGO) complained to Gurgaon police control room against the accused identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain (31), a native of Iraq. The complaint stated that he flung two Shih-Tzu puppies from his eighth-floor apartment.

"He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added. The puppies, a female and a male were around 8-9 months old and they died of shock.