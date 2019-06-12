Man held for throwing two Shih-Tzu puppies from balcony
The accused threw two puppies, a female and a male Shih-Tzu from his balcony killing them
Gurgaon police arrested an Iraqi national for allegedly killing two puppies after throwing them off from his eighth-floor apartment located in upscale Emerald Estate, stated a police official on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday when the founder of Umeed for Animal Foundation (NGO) complained to Gurgaon police control room against the accused identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain (31), a native of Iraq. The complaint stated that he flung two Shih-Tzu puppies from his eighth-floor apartment.
FIR has been filed for the little souls who lost their lives in inhuman hands. We urge the police to take action against the culprit and arrest him. The sad news is that the culprit is missing since morning and this looks like a calculative plan. Just the FIR won't bring justice. We want action against the culprit. #umeedtherehabcenter #animalrescue #umeedforanimals
Update on Sec 65 pups' murder case... Police gave us a false commitment that FIR is filed with no.171. Due to electricity cut off we couldn't get the copy of the FIR that time. Now we got to know that the FIR is not filed. Why is Gurgaon police so hostile with animal related cases ???? The good news is that The culprit has been forced to vacate this house. The residents have put pressure on the landlord. The culprit Saif Ali is an Iraqi (probably refugee) Sharing his picture.... please spread the pictur
"He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added. The puppies, a female and a male were around 8-9 months old and they died of shock.
