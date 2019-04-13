Man held from Gujarat airport for Rs 50 crore land fraud in Maharashtra

Updated: Apr 13, 2019, 08:28 IST | PTI

Yusuf Lakdawala had allegedly attempted to usurp four acres of land in Khandala, worth Rs 50 crore, by submitting forged documents to the registrars office, the official said

Man held from Gujarat airport for Rs 50 crore land fraud in Maharashtra
Representational picture

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police on Friday arrested a real estate developer from Ahmedabad Airport in a Rs 50 crore forgery case, an official said.

Yusuf Lakdawala had allegedly attempted to usurp four acres of land in Khandala, worth Rs 50 crore, by submitting forged documents to the registrars office, the official said.

"He is also accused of destroying original documents from the Mumbai registrar's office. Acting on a tip off that Lakdawala was planning to leave the country, we sent a team and picked him up from Ahmedabad airport," he said.

Lakdawala has been booked under section 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of IPC and Indian Registration Act for making false statements, delivering false copies, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai crime newsCrime Newsmumbaimumbai news

TMC leader held with opium worth Rs 3 crore

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK