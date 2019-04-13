Man held from Gujarat airport for Rs 50 crore land fraud in Maharashtra

crime

Yusuf Lakdawala had allegedly attempted to usurp four acres of land in Khandala, worth Rs 50 crore, by submitting forged documents to the registrars office, the official said

Representational picture

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police on Friday arrested a real estate developer from Ahmedabad Airport in a Rs 50 crore forgery case, an official said.

Yusuf Lakdawala had allegedly attempted to usurp four acres of land in Khandala, worth Rs 50 crore, by submitting forged documents to the registrars office, the official said.

"He is also accused of destroying original documents from the Mumbai registrar's office. Acting on a tip off that Lakdawala was planning to leave the country, we sent a team and picked him up from Ahmedabad airport," he said.

Lakdawala has been booked under section 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of IPC and Indian Registration Act for making false statements, delivering false copies, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates