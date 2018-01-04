Man held in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 1 crore

The high quality drug was recovered from Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri

Representational Picture

A 35-year-old drug supplier has been arrested here with 200 gm of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said on Thursday.

"Vinod Kumar was arrested on Tuesday night on a tip off when he was near the BSA hospital in Rohini," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

The high quality drug was recovered from Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri, who had come to supply it to his contact, the officer said. "During interrogation, he said he used to supply drugs to his contacts in west Delhi," Gupta added.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go