Man held in Uttar Pradesh for raping 8-year-old daughter

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at their home in a village in Milak tehsil in Rampur district, following which the man was arrested. The crime occurred on Sunday night when the child's mother was away to her parents' house. She returned to the village after her neighbours informed her of the crime and lodged an FIR against her husband. The man was arrested on Tuesday.

The girl was sent for medical examination to the Rampur district hospital.

Milak Circle Officer Dharam Singh said: "The accused is a 35-year-old daily-wager. He has been booked for rape under the POCSO Act after the medical report confirmed rape. He is now in jail."

