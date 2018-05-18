Man held over 'obscene' Facebook post against BJP leader released on bail

While Aniket Patil's family says they don't have money to fight case, ad man Ram Subramanian says authorities are selective about who they haul up for online abuse



Aniket Patil

After his arrest over a derogatory post against a top BJP leader and his wife, travel agent Aniket Patil, was released on conditional bail yesterday. The police are now trying to ascertain if Patil and ad film director Ram Subramanian, who has also been booked for a tweet he posted against the Prime Minister, worked together to post the allegedly offensive material on social media.

Patil allegedly made the derogatory, threatening and obscene remarks against the BJP leader and his wife on Facebook, while Subramanian had tweeted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo have been booked under sections 153A, 500, 501, 503, 505, 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking about Patil's bail, senior police inspector of Juhu police station Sunil Ghosalkar said, "Aniket has been granted conditional bail. He will have to visit the police station regularly for further inquiry."

A source said cops are now trying to ascertain the connection between Patil and Subramanian, and whether the two planned together to write such posts on social media. They are currently scanning Subramanian's whereabouts through his social media activities, in order to arrest him.