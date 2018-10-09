Man held with 31 kg cannabis in Gautam Buddh Nagar

crime

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday after he was allegedly held with 31 kg of cannabis, an official said.

The accused, identified as Gopal Singh, a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar, was held in Jewar area of the district, he said. According to the police, the cannabis seized are worth Rs 5 lakh.

"Singh was held during a routine checking in the morning from the expressway cut linking Jewar to Noida. He was carrying two bags filled with 31 kg of cannabis," the police official said. A case was registered against Singh at the Jewar police station under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police official said.

During probe, the accused told the police that he would buy the cannabis for cheap in Bihar and sell it off in Delhi and Noida. "He has also confessed to having been jailed previously for drug trafficking in Bihar's Newada district," the official said.

