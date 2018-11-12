Man held with 39 gold bars at Guwahati airport

Nov 12, 2018, 08:53 IST | PTI

The man could not give valid reasons for carrying such a large quantity of the yellow metal, the spokesman said

Man held with 39 gold bars at Guwahati airport
Representational picture

An Aizawl-based man was apprehended by the CISF at Guwahati airport with 39 gold bars worth Rs 2.08 crore, a senior official said on Sunday.

A CISF spokesperson said the man was supposed to take a flight to Kolkata when he was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after they found a gold bar in his baggage.

The man was interrogated and 38 more gold bars were recovered from his checked-in baggage, he said. A total of 39 gold bars, weighing over 6 kg, were seized and the man was subsequently handed over to officials of the Customs Department.

The man could not give valid reasons for carrying such a large quantity of the yellow metal, the spokesman said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

guwahatinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Child swallows safety pin hung around mother's mangalsutra in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK