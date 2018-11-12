Man held with 39 gold bars at Guwahati airport

national

The man could not give valid reasons for carrying such a large quantity of the yellow metal, the spokesman said

An Aizawl-based man was apprehended by the CISF at Guwahati airport with 39 gold bars worth Rs 2.08 crore, a senior official said on Sunday.

A CISF spokesperson said the man was supposed to take a flight to Kolkata when he was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after they found a gold bar in his baggage.

The man was interrogated and 38 more gold bars were recovered from his checked-in baggage, he said. A total of 39 gold bars, weighing over 6 kg, were seized and the man was subsequently handed over to officials of the Customs Department.

