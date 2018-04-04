Man held with 5kg ganja in snacks packet at Bengaluru airport

A man, who was allegedly trying to smuggle out 5 kg of marijuana neatly packed inside salted snacks, has been apprehended by the CISF at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday, a senior official said





He was asked to undergo detailed frisking. "Fourteen packets of marijuana or ganja, weighing about 5 kg, was found concealed in transparent 'namkeen' (salted snacks) packets in the man's bag," Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said here. "Ahamed has been handed over to the Customs officials at the airport," he said here.

Singh said Ahamed was supposed to fly to Doha via Mumbai from Bengaluru.

