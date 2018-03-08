Man held with brown sugar in Odisha

A man was arrested for allegedly carrying 20 gm of brown sugar from Sunhat area, police said today

Representational picture

A man was arrested for allegedly carrying 20 gm of brown sugar from Sunhat area here, police said today. Following a tip off, excise officials intercepted a 42-year-old man who was carrying 20 gm of brown sugar and arrested him yesterday. The approximate value of the contraband would be around Rs 20 lakh, they said.

