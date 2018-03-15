Man held with forex worth Rs 10 lakh at Delhi airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday apprehended a passenger illegally carrying foreign currency worth Rs 10,97,620 at Indira Gandhi International Airport



Representational Pic

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday apprehended a passenger illegally carrying foreign currency worth Rs 10,97,620 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The foreign currency in different denominations was seized at Terminal-3 of the airport during a pre-embarkation security check (frisking) when CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector Md. R. Hussain noticed some stuff under the clothes of the passenger which appeared to be suspicious, an official statement read.

Passenger Fahad Mohammad was then taken for pat-down search during which the foreign currency 'Riyals, Euros, Dirhams, and Rupees - concealed under his clothes were recovered.

The passenger, en route to Dubai, was handed over to the customs officials for further legal action.

